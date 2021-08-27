Colts beat Lions 27-17, but lose QB Sam Ehlinger to injury

AP Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Sam Ehlinger was knocked out of the preseason finale with a knee injury, delivering another hit on the Indianapolis Colts’ depth chart at quarterback in a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions. Carson Wentz is recovering from foot surgery. Ehlinger is competing with second-year quarterback Jacob Eason to possibly take the team’s first snap in two weeks when the season opens. Ehlinger was hurt in the first half after he was 3 for 3 for 63 yards and had a 14-yard run. Eason was 10 of 14 for 74 yards.