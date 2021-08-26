Luis Enrique names Spain squad with 7 changes from Euro 2020

AP Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Coach Luis Enrique has announced Spain’s squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers with seven changes from the team that reached the semifinals of the European Championship. Among those missing were four players who also played with Spain in the Tokyo Olympics. They are Pedri González, Pau Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo. Defender Eric García and goalkeeper Unai Simón will not get a break after playing in both competitions. The three other players not called up from the Euro 2020 squad were Diego Llorente, Fabián Ruiz and Thiago Alcántara. Veteran captain Sergio Ramos was left out again.