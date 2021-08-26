F Jo Smith transfers to Seton Hall from Chipola College

AP Sports

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Forward Jo Smith has transfered to Seton Hall from Chipola College in Florida and will be eligible to play this season. Coach Kevin Willard announced Smith has signed a grant-in-aid offer. Smith played in 24 games last seson with three starts and shot 65.9% from the floor. The Selma, Alabama, native played a role in the school’s run to the NJCAA South Atlantic District Championship and an appearance in the NJCAA Final Four. Seton Hall (14-13) returns four of its top six scorers from last season for the Big East Conference season.