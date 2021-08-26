Diamondbacks a perfect 4-0 against Phillies after 8-7 win

AP Sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Kelly hit a two run-homer and drove in three runs, Nick Ahmed added a two-run blast, Christian Walker had a career-high four hits, and Zac Gallen pitched five strong innings in his first start in his hometown, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to an 8-7 win over the slumping Philadelphia Phillies. Asdrubal Cabrera, Josh Rojas and Drew Ellis had RBI singles as the Diamondbacks pounded out 15 hits. Gallen needed 103 pitches to get through five innings. He allowed just three hits and no earned runs while striking out six. Jean Segura hit a two-run home run to supply the brunt of offense for the Phillies (62-63), who have lost seven of nine to fall 5½ games behind the idle Atlanta Braves in the NL East.