Reyes’ 451-foot homer leads Indians past Rangers 7-2

AP Sports

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes headlined Cleveland’s outburst of four solo home runs with a 451-blast into the left field bleachers and the Indians defeated the Texas Rangers 7-2 on Wednesday night. Reyes’ homer off Wes Benjamin in the seventh landed about two-thirds of the way up the bleachers and capped a big night for Cleveland’s offense. Yu Chang, Óscar Mercado and Austin Hedges also homered off left-hander Jake Latz, who gave up three home runs in his major league debut. Latz replaced right-hander Dane Dunning, who became the sixth Rangers player to be placed on the COVID-19 injured list.