LEADING OFF: Yanks go for 12 straight, Scherzer faces Padres

Following an off day, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees go for their 12th straight victory Thursday night when they open a series in Oakland. New York has won 11 in a row for the first time since 1985. Jameson Taillon pitches for the Yankees against James Kaprielian, who was drafted in the first round by New York in 2015 out of UCLA before getting traded to the Athletics in July 2017. The A’s have lost four straight and eight of 10 to fall out of playoff position in an AL wild-card race now led by the Yankees. Elsewhere, Max Scherzer makes his fifth start for the Dodgers in their series finale at NL West rival San Diego.