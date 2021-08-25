IOC’s Bach defended over return to Tokyo for Paralympics

AP Sports

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — A brief return visit to Tokyo by IOC President Thomas Bach to view the Paralympic Games has been widely criticized in Japan but defended by organizers. Bach arrived the day before the opening ceremony and then departed about 24 hours later. He attended some events and handed out medals at the swimming venue. Organizers say he followed all the pandemic protocols. However, Japan’s top medical adviser suggested the visit was unnecessary during the pandemic and said Bach’s message could have been delivered online. Tokyo and Japan are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases and the Japanese government now has most of the country under a state of emergency.