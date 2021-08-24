With Fuller back, Dolphins’ top WRs are all on the field

AP Sports

By ALAIN POUPART

Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ three first-team wide receivers are all practicing for the first time in training camp. Will Fuller took part in a walkthrough Tuesday, his first appearance since he left the first practice of camp with an undisclosed injury. He was joined by the other wideouts listed with the first team on the depth chart, DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson, who each had missed more than a week of practice because of injuries. Fuller joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason after five years with Houston. Wilson is back in 2021 after opting out last season.