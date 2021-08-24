Rangers place Heim on COVID-19 list, adjust rotation

AP Sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed catcher Jonah Heim on the COVID-19 injured list before Tuesday night’s game at Cleveland. Also, pitchers Spencer Howard and Dane Dunning are not with the team because of health and safety protocols. Howard and Dunning had been scheduled to start Wednesday and Thursday. Left-hander Jake Latz, who is pitching at Triple-A Round Rock, will be added to the roster and start Wednesday. Right-hander Jordan Lyles, who was scheduled to start Friday against Houston, will pitch Thursday. Infielders Charlie Culberson and Brock Holt, and right-handers Drew Anderson and Mike Foltynewicz were previously placed on the COVID-19 list.