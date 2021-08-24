Francisco Lindor activated from IL, in Mets lineup vs Giants

AP Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will be activated from the injured list and in the lineup after missing five weeks with a right oblique strain. New York manager Luis Rojas confirmed Lindor’s return prior to Tuesday night’s game against the major league-leading San Francisco Giants. Lindor struggled early in the season after being acquired from Cleveland and signing a $341 million, 10-year contract. He’s hitting .228 with 11 homers and a .702 OPS for the season. He was swinging better prior to being sidelined July 16.