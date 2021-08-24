Diamondbacks’ Smith suspended 10 games for sticky substance

AP Sports

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith has been suspended 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for having a foreign substance on his glove during a game last week. Smith’s suspension is the second this season as Major League Baseball cracks down on pitchers using sticky substances to get a better grip on the ball. Seattle’s Hector Santiago had his 10-game suspension issued last month. Smith has elected to appeal his suspension, which otherwise would have begun Tuesday night against Pittsburgh. Smith had his glove confiscated after he came off the field in the eighth inning against Philadelphia last Wednesday and was ejected.