Celtics sign Josh Richardson to contract extension

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have signed guard Josh Richardson to a contract extension. It’s the latest in a flurry of moves by Boston as it tries to shore up its roster before training camp. The 27-year-old Richardson was acquired in a trade with Dallas last month. His offensive numbers took a dip last season with the Mavericks. But he is just two seasons removed from averaging a career-high 16.6 points with Miami in 2018-19. The Celtics also recently signed veteran guard Marcus Smart to a contract extension and signed point guard Dennis Schröder.