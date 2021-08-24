AP source: Bills’ Beasley, Davis in COVID-19 reentry process

AP Sports

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Buffalo Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis must spend at least five days away from the team facility after having close contact with a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. That means Beasley and Davis will miss the Bills’ final preseason game. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Bills did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the development first reported by the New York Daily News. The person says both Beasley and Davis tested negative for COVID-19 but were required to leave the Bills facility and follow the NFL and players’ union’s five-day reentry protocols before they can rejoin the team. Buffalo hosts Green Bay on Saturday.