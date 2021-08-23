Shaqiri leaves Liverpool after 3 years, joins Lyon in France

AP Sports

LYON, France (AP) — Switzerland playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri has ended his three-year spell at Liverpool by joining Lyon for a reported fee of $13 million. Shaqiri scored eight goals in 63 appearances for Liverpool, with whom he won the Premier League and Champions League. Shaqiri helped Switzerland reach the quarterfinals at Euro 2020. He failed to establish himself as a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s starting line-up and was mainly used as a substitute. He had two years left on his deal.