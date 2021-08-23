Barkley’s status uncertain for Giants final preseason game

AP Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are heading into their final preseason game with the status of star running back Saquon Barkley uncertain. Coach Joe Judge had plans to meet with team doctors Monday to discuss what the 24-year-old will be able to do during joint workouts with the New England Patriots this week in Massachusetts. Barkley tore his ACL in the second game of last season and had reconstructive surgery in October. He has been rehabilitating his right knee ever since.