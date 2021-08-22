Lukaku marks Chelsea return with goal, Kane back for Spurs

AP Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Superstar strikers Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku have been back in action in the Premier League after some time away. Lukaku made the better impression. The Belgium international made the first appearance of his second spell at Chelsea and marked his return to England’s top division after a two-year absence by scoring one goal and playing a part in the other in a 2-0 win at Arsenal. Kane hadn’t been seen in the Premier League since the final day of last season having returned late for preseason training amid growing intrigue over a possible move to Manchester City. The England captain entered as a 71st-minute substitute and didn’t score in a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton.