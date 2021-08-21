Garrett shines for Rams, but Raiders hold on for 17-16 win

AP Sports

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Peterman threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Marcell Ateman in the fourth quarter and the Las Vegas Raiders held on to defeat the Los Angeles Rams 17-16. Bryce Perkins threw a 2-yard touchdown to tight end Jacob Harris with 15 seconds remaining, but his pass intended for Harris on the 2-point conversion that could have won the game was incomplete. Rams linebacker Chris Garrett excelled with a strip-sack and a tipped pass that resulted in an interception.