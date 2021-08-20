Stewart thrilled to be mom and add daughter to family

AP Sports

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been an incredible month for Breanna Stewart. She helped the U.S. win a seventh consecutive gold medal in the Olympics and the Seattle Storm take the inaugural WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship. As great as those two accomplishments are, they both pale in comparison to becoming a first-time mom. Stewart and wife Marta Xargay Casademont welcomed daughter Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay via surrogate on Aug. 9. That occurred a day after the Americans won the gold in Japan, beating the host team 90-75.