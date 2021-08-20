Reds, Cubs to play at Field of Dreams site in 2022

AP Sports

Major League Baseball returns to the Field of Dreams site next season. The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will play a regular-season game in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 11, 2022, at a temporary venue built next to the site where the iconic 1989 movie was filmed. That follows the inaugural game at the site last week. The Chicago White Sox won a 9-8 thriller over the New York Yankees before about 8,000 fans in the first major league game ever played in the state.