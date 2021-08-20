No Messi as Di Maria scores in PSG’s 4-2 win vs Brest

AP Sports

BREST, France (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain survived a scare without Neymar and Lionel Messi before beating Brest 4-2 and extending its winning start in the French league to three games. Substitute Angel Di Maria sealed the victory on a counterattack in injury time just when it looked like Brest might score an equalizer to claim a point against the star-studded visitors. PSG still had the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Achraf Hakimi and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in its starting lineup. Messi hasn’t yet played since joining PSG from Barcelona on Aug. 10.