AP Sports

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty has reached the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Barbora Krejcikova. Barty will next play two-time Western & Southern Open finalist Angelique Kerber. She won her quarterfinal when two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova retired in the second set. Barty has won her first three matches in Cincinnati in straight sets.