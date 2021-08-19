Saints alter season ticket refund policy amid scrutiny

AP Sports

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have adopted a new refund policy allowing fans to relinquish their season tickets and get their money back. The Saints intend to fill the 73,000-seat Superdome for home games this season. But they also are following local and state protocols that restrict admittance to fans who wear masks and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before a game. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry opposes mask mandates and had called for the withholding of funding for Superdome improvements unless the Saints agreed to provide refunds.