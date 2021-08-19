Reed withdraws from Northern Trust with ankle injury

AP Sports

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Patrick Reed is out of The Northern Trust with an ankle injury. The PGA Tour did not have other details on the nature of the injury. The timing is not great for Reed with Ryder Cup qualifying ending after next week. He is No. 9 in the U.S. standings and only the top six automatically qualify for the team. It also doesn’t help his FedEx Cup prospects. Reed is No. 22 in the FedEx Cup. He’s set for next week if healthy. But it now becomes a challenge to stay in the top 30 for the Tour Championship.