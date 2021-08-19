No. 24 Utah aims to elevate passing attack

AP Sports

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah could finally have all the right pieces in place this season to add a true passing threat to its traditionally run-heavy offense. The 24th-ranked Utes are flush with experience and talent at wide receiver and tight end. led by Britain Covey and Brant Kuithe. Covey has led Utah in receiving yards during three of his previous four seasons on the roster while Kuithe finished first in total receptions last season. A potent passing game would flip the script from earlier seasons where Utah relied on a physical running game and tough defense to grind out victories. Utah opens the season hosting Weber State on Sept. 2.