Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 12:52 PM

NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols sideline LaJoie for Michigan

MGN/KYMA.com

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

Corey LaJoie will miss Sunday’s race at Michigan because of NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols. Spire Motorsports says Josh Berry will replace LaJoie in the No. 7 Chevrolet. LaJoie posted “Protocols” on Twitter in what appeared to be clarification that he has not tested positive. NASCAR this week tightened its protocols as cases of COVID-19 have spiked across the country. Among the new restrictions is driver movement to avoid casual interactions with fans and guest access has been cutback. 

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content