AP source: Jets’ Lawson having MRI on injured Achilles

AP Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation said New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson was scheduled to have an MRI on his injured Achilles. Lawson was carted off the field Thursday during the team’s joint practice with the Green Pay Packers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the nature of the injury. Lawson was hurt during the Jets’ red-zone drills period while facing the Packers’ offense. NFL Network first reported that the injury was to Lawson’s Achilles and he was having an MRI. It was not immediately clear on which leg the injury occurred. Losing Lawson for an extended amount of time would be a tough blow to New York’s defensive line, considered the strength of the team.