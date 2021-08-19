Ecuador’s Barcelona joins 3 Brazilian clubs in Copa semis

AP Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Ecudor’s Barcelona has joined three Brazilian clubs in the Copa Libertadores semifinals. The Ecuadorian club reached the last four on away goals after a 1-1 home draw with Brazil’s Fluminense following a 2-2 draw last week in Rio de Janeiro. Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético Mineiro had already secured their semifinal spots. It marks the first time three Brazilian teams have reached the semifinals of the prestigious South American tournament Barcelona’s semifinal rival will be heavy favorite Flamengo. The final is scheduled for Nov. 27 at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo.