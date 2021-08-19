Chargers’ James happy to go against another opponent

AP Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — For the first time in nearly 19 months, Chargers safety Derwin James got in productive work against another team as Los Angeles faced the San Francisco 49ers in the first of two days of joint practices. It is the most work against another team that James and most of the veterans will get until the Sept. 12 opener at Washington. James was an All-Pro selection as a rookie in 2018, but has played in only five games the past two seasons because of training camp injuries.