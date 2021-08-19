AP source: Hornets’ Rozier agrees to 4-year, $97M extension

AP Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — According to a person familiar with the situation, the Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a four-year, $97 million contract extension with guard Terry Rozier. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the extension. Rozier, a six-year NBA veteran, averaged a career-high 20.4 points and 4.2 assists last season in his second season with the Hornets. Rozier came to Charlotte in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics in 2020 and averaged 18 points and 4.1 assists in 2020.