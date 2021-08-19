6 Kentucky football players charged with burglary

AP Sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Six University of Kentucky football players have been charged with first-degree burglary, with one also accused of first degree wanton endangerment, following the investigation of an incident last March at a private party. The Lexington Police Department said in a release Thursday that offensive lineman Reuben Adams, running back Robert McClain, defensive back Andru Phillips, receiver Earnest Sanders IV, safety Devito Tisdale and defensive back Joel Williams were charged with first-degree burglary. Tisdale also was charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims.The players face arraignment Friday in Fayette County District Court.