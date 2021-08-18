Seager’s HR, Gonzales’ pitching lead Seattle past Texas, 3-1

AP Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run on the game’s third at-bat and Marco Gonzales pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings as the Seattle Mariners beat the Rangers 3-1. Gonzales (5-5) followed up a two-hitter against Texas on Aug. 12 by holding the Rangers to six hits and one walk, striking out three. Jose Trevino had the Rangers’ only RBI with a two-out double to right field in the seventh inning off Erik Swanson following Andy Ibanez’s ground-rule double to right-center bouncing into the home bullpen.