Naomi Osaka tested by Gauff, wins 3-setter in tour return

AP Sports

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Second-ranked Naomi Osaka was tested in her first WTA Tour event since the French Open by 17-year-old Coco Gauff and won in three sets. Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros and skipped Wimbledon, citing her discomfort with post-match news conferences. Her only action since was at the Tokyo Olympics in her native Japan, where she was eliminated in the round of 16. In other matches at the Cincinnati tournament, top seeds Ash Barty and Daniil Medvedev advanced, while Angelique Kerber upset Elina Svitolina. Andy Murray was eliminated.