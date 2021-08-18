Liberty rally in fourth to stun short-handed Storm 83-79

AP Sports

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket from the top of the key with 17.6 seconds left, to lift the New York Liberty to an 83-79 win over the Seattle Storm. The Liberty (11-12) trailed by 10 heading into the fourth quarter before rallying behind Rebecca Allen, who had nine of her 17 points in the period. Laney took a few dribbles from the wing and banked in the go-ahead shot just inside the 3-point line. The comeback ruined a stellar effort by Jewell Loyd, who scored 21 of her 35 points in the third quarter for Seattle.