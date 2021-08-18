Brewers rally late, knock off Cardinals 6-4 in 10 innings

AP Sports

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. scampered home with the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the 10th inning and Christian Yelich followed with a run-scoring infield single, giving the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Avisail Garcia homered twice for Milwaukee, including a one-out blast off St. Louis closer Alex Reyes in the ninth that tied the game at 3-all. Willy Adames also homered for Milwaukee. St. Louis has lost two in a row after a six-game winning streak.