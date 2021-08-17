US Golf Association employee charged in embezzlement scheme

AP Sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams has announced Tuesday that a former United States Golf Association employee has been charged in relation to a scheme to embezzle funds from the unauthorized sale of U.S. Open Championship tickets. According to a statement released by Williams, Robert Fryer faces conspiracy, wire fraud, and mail fraud charges. Fryer allegedly used his position from 2013 to 2019 to obtains 23,000 tickets that he sold to third-party ticket brokers for nearly $1 million. Fryer faces a maximum of 300 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $3,750,000 fine, and a $1,500 special assessment.