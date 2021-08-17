Cruz 2 homers, Rays hand Orioles 13th straight loss, 10-0

AP Sports

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered twice and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays extended the Baltimore Orioles’ losing streak to 13 games with an 10-0 victory. Three Rays pitchers combined on a four-hitter. Drew Rasmussen worked the first four innings, Adam Conley pitched the fifth and Chad Ellis got the final 12 outs for his first major league win. Cruz moved past Dave Kingman into 42nd place on the all-time home runs list with 443. His three-run shot off John Means during a five-run fifth inning made it 8-0, and he hit a two-run shot in the sixth against Tanner Scott.