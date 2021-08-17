Adell’s grand slam in 9th lifts Angels to 8-2 win at Tigers

AP Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Jo Adell hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the ninth inning for his first homer this season and Kurt Suzuki followed with a solo blast, lifting the Los Angeles Angels to an 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. Miguel Cabrera was 0 for 2 with two walks, leaving him with 499 career home runs. Mike Mayers struck out the side in the eighth inning on 10 pitches for the Angels and gave up only one hit in the ninth for the win. Gregory Soto took the loss after retiring just two batters in the ninth.