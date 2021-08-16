Jake Arrieta catches on with Padres after release by Cubs

AP Sports

DENVER (AP) — Jake Arrieta caught on with a playoff contender after getting released by the Chicago Cubs, signing a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres. The former NL Cy Young Award winner is expected to make his first start for San Diego on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. The Padres signed Arrieta to add depth to their injury-plagued rotation. Chris Paddack and Yu Darvish are on the 10-day injured list. The Cubs released Arrieta on Thursday, a day after he allowed eight runs in four innings against Milwaukee and mocked a reporter for wearing a mask during his postgame interview.