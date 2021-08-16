Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 11:54 AM

Giants waive QB Clayton Thorson, sign Brian Lewerke

MGN/KYMA.com

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have waived-injured third-string quarterback Clayton Thorson and signed former Michigan State star Brian Lewerke. The team announced the moves Monday, just two days after Thorson sustained a concussion while being sacked for a safety late in a 12-7 loss to the Jets. Thorson spent most of the 2020 season on the Giants’ practice squad. He played the final 2 1/2 quarters against the Jets and was hurt on New York’s final offensive play. Lewerke spent the spring and summer of last season with the New England Patriots.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content