Freeman, Duvall fuel Braves’ surge past Marlins for 12-2 win

MIAMI (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Adam Duvall homered in a seven-run fourth inning, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 12-2. Freeman also singled twice while Ozzie Albies had three hits and three RBIs for the NL East-leading Braves, who have won four straight and 11 of 13. Duvall hit his 27th homer of the season. He rejoined the Braves in a trade from Miami last month. Freeman’s homer was a three-run shot. The Marlins’ four-game winning streak ended. Touki Toussaint pitched into the seventh inning for the Braves and allowed two runs on three hits.