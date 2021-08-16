Browns place TE Carlson, WR Switzer on injured reserve

AP Sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns placed tight end Stephen Carlson on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s exhibition opener at Jacksonville. Carlson juggled a short pass and was turning upfield when he took a hit on the knee along Cleveland’s sideline in the first half. The 24-year-old appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the Browns in 2020 and made two starts. Carlson also played on special teams. Wide receiver Ryan Switzer also went on IR with a foot injury. He caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Browns’ 23-13 win over the Jaguars.