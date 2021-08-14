QB Justin Fields rallies Bears to 20-13 win over Dolphins

AP Sports

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie quarterback Justin Fields came off the bench in the second quarter and rallied the Chicago Bears from a 13-0 deficit to a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field to start each team’s preseason. Fields went 14 of 20 for 142 yards and threw a 30-yard TD pass in the third quarter to tight end Jesse James to put the Bears ahead for good, 17-13. Fields also scrambled in for an 8-yard TD in the third quarter.