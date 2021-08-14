Allmendinger captures pole for Xfinity race at Indianapolis

AP Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — AJ Allmendinger took the first round between the Xfinity Series points leaders by capturing his first pole of the season in Indianapolis. The 39-year-old veteran ran a fast lap of nearly 98 mph on Saturday. Points leader Austin Cindric, the son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric, will start second in the 36-car field after going just over 97 mph on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 14-turn road course. The race is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. Cup drivers will qualify Sunday just hours before the start of the Brickyard 200, which will be run for the first time on the road course..