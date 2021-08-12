Nimmo drives in 4, Stroman strong, Mets beat Nats 4-1

AP Sports

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a three-run homer and drove in all the Mets’ runs, Marcus Stroman took a shutout into the sixth inning and New York beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday. The four RBIs tied a career high for Nimmo, who homered in the second against Sean Nolin and singled in the fourth to make it 4-0. The Mets won for only the third time in 10 games, a stretch that saw them fall from first to third in the NL East. Victor Robles hit an RBI double for depleted Washington, which traded away eight players at the deadline and dropped to 5-15 in its last 20 games.