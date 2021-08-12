Lukaku seals return to Chelsea for club-record $135 million

AP Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Romelu Lukaku has sealed a return to Chelsea by moving from Inter Milan for a reported $135 million. It is a record transfer fee for the European champions. The Belgium striker is back at the London club where he spent three seasons from 2011 though he was out on loan for two of those years before being sold for 28 million pounds (now $39 million) to Everton. Now Lukaku is one of the world’s best strikers, prompting Chelsea to buy him back for more than three times that fee to make him the second most expensive player in Premier League history.