Freeman has new aggressive plan for Notre Dame defense

AP Sports

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Marcus Freeman believes the best thing he can do as Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator is to get out of the way of his players. The 35-year-old Freeman was hired earlier this year from Cincinnati. He replaces Clark Lea, ow the head coach at Vanderbilt. Freeman plans new looks and an aggressive defense. He does have holes to fill: All-America linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is in the NFL and so are defensive ends Daelin Hayes and Adetokunbo Ogundeji.