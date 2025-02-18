CBS 13 SPORTS: Arizona high school soccer playoffs continue in Yuma
Two Yuma schools look to keep their seasons alive in the AIA postseason, and how two Imperial Valley soccer programs did in their first round playoff matchups
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A busy night of playoff action in the Desert Southwest, including Yuma Catholic boy's soccer and Gila Ridge girl's soccer each playing to keep their seasons going.
Here are other scores from around the Imperial Valley teams playing in San Diego Section playoff games:
Boy's Soccer
IMPERIAL 3, MIRA MESA 1
SOUTHWEST 2, SAGE CREEK 1
VINCENT MEMORIAL 0, VALLEY CENTER 5
Boy's Basketball
VINCENT MEMORIAL 35, MADISON 56
CALEXICO 48, MOUNT MIGUEL 50
BRAWLEY 59, CALVIN CHRISTIAN 46
HOLTVILLE 35, O'FARRELL CHARTER 62