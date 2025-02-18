CBS 13 SPORTS: Arizona high school soccer playoffs continue in Yuma

Two Yuma schools look to keep their seasons alive in the AIA postseason, and how two Imperial Valley soccer programs did in their first round playoff matchups

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A busy night of playoff action in the Desert Southwest, including Yuma Catholic boy's soccer and Gila Ridge girl's soccer each playing to keep their seasons going.

Here are other scores from around the Imperial Valley teams playing in San Diego Section playoff games:

Boy's Soccer

IMPERIAL 3, MIRA MESA 1

SOUTHWEST 2, SAGE CREEK 1

VINCENT MEMORIAL 0, VALLEY CENTER 5

Boy's Basketball

VINCENT MEMORIAL 35, MADISON 56

CALEXICO 48, MOUNT MIGUEL 50

BRAWLEY 59, CALVIN CHRISTIAN 46

HOLTVILLE 35, O'FARRELL CHARTER 62