Yuma Catholic gears up for semi-final matchup with Valley Christian

The Shamrocks are one win away from doing something the program hasn't done since 2020, punch their ticket to a championship game

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was a calm Monday afternoon for Yuma Catholic boy's soccer at the practice field.

The team held their final practice before Tuesday's 3A semi-final matchup with seven seed Valley Christian.

Playoff soccer couldn't have come at a better time for the Rocks, as they've won their last seven games, with the last two coming in the postseason.

Shamrocks head coach Ralph Evans says part of his team's success has been how much the team has bonded to this point.

"That chemistry is there, and they're starting to trust each other, it's easier to find a person when they're where they're supposed to be, so it's paying off," Evans said.

The Rocks couldn't be more in sync, as their two playoff wins have been by a combined score of 9-1, with six goals alone coming from senior Gean Lagarda.

Lagarda, who scored a hat trick in each playoff game, says there hasn't been much to his recent form.

"Just coming out here, working hard, training everyday, just keep it simple," Lagarda said.

The work has also led to Lagarda feeling confident about Tuesday's matchup against the Trojans.

"Just keep doing what we've been doing the past couple of games, working as a team, fighting to the end, and yeah we'll get the win again," Lagarda said.

A win over Valley Christian would put Yuma Catholic back in a title game for the first time since 2020, when the Rocks lost 2-0 to Veritas Prep.

You'd have to go back even further for the last Shamrock championship, which hasn't been done since 2018.

For someone like Lagarda, it would be the perfect way to close out his Shamrock career.

"For me it's a dream to win a state championship, especially my senior year, and hopefully we can accomplish that dream," Lagarda said.

Coach Evans says his squad has what it takes to make that dream come true.

"It just seems like magic, I just think they've really got it in them to get it done, so yeah, it'd be stupendous," Evans said.

Yuma Catholic will look to secure their title game spot at 6:00 p.m when they kick off against Valley Christian at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.