Gila Ridge Wrestlers Punch Their Tickets to State

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge had a strong showing at the state qualifiers, with multiple wrestlers punching their tickets to state. Leading the way were Cannon Farrar at 113 pounds and Adam Kempton at 190 pounds, both of whom brought home championship titles.

Diesel Labady at 126 pounds and Raidyn Tanaka at 138 pounds each finished third, while Andy Sevilla at 106 pounds, Zach Lines at 150 pounds, and Oliver Todd at 175 pounds all secured fourth-place finishes.

This impressive performance highlights the depth and talent of the Gila Ridge wrestling program as the team gears up for the state tournament. The success of these athletes has generated excitement and set high expectations for what promises to be a competitive state campaign.

As the Hawks continue to refine their strategies, their strong results at the qualifiers are sure to build momentum heading into the state tournament.