Yuma Catholic punches ticket to semis, beats ALA-Ironwood 75-46

today at 9:48 PM
Published 9:53 PM

The Shamrocks will head to a state semi-final for a third straight season, as they once again look dominant at home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic boy's basketball (17-1) took down ALA-Ironwood (11-7) 75-46 at home in the Copper State Championship quarterfinal.

The Rocks looked dominant yet again at Carol McElhaney Oden Gym, as Friday's win marked their 10th straight at home.

Next up for Yuma Catholic will be a trip to Phoenix to take on one seed Valley Christian at Mountain Pointe High School on Feb 22.

The Shamrocks lost to the Trojans at home 57-44 earlier this season.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

